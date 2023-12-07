Guinean star Grand P and his girlfriend Eudoxie Yao were on 3FM for an interview with AJ Sarpong

The couple took a photo with the show host after the interview which is now going viral

Grand P was fixated on AJ Sarpong's hips while taking the picture, leaving many to wonder on social media

Guinean musician and socialite Grand P has come under social media scrutiny after a photo he took with TV3/3FM's AJ Sarpong surfaced online.

Grand P and his Ivorian girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao touched down in Ghana for a visit and were given a grand welcome.

Grand P was fixated on AJ Sarpong while taking a photo Photo source: @ajsarpong, @eudoxieyao

Source: Instagram

Following their arrival, the viral couple went on rounds of a media tour, which took them to 3FM in Accra. The couple talked about their relationship and their respective careers as entertainers.

Watch excerpts of their interview below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Grand P gives AJ Sarpong a long stare at Sarpong

At 3FM, Grand P and Eudoxie met and interacted with show host AJ Sarpong. They took a photo which is now going viral online.

The photo pictured the diminutive Grand P locking his eyes on Sarpong's hips while his partner stood right beside him for the photo.

While Grand P seemed to be fixating on Sarpong, his partner had her hand firmly behind his back in an apparent move to get him to focus.

See the photo below:

Ghanaians react to Grand P's photo with AJ Sarpong

The photo has sparked reactions on social media. Many are wondering what Grand P's interest was while taking the photo.

elikem_the_gossip said:

Grand P is thinking about taking AJ Sarpong back to his country

jhenny_phinkie said:

They are back together

lapstackdivagh said:

Is the thing big or small?

Grand P and Eudoxie Yao dance Adowa at the airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted Grand P and Eudoxie Yao in high spirits as they were welcomed at the airport by a Ghanaian cultural trip.

The couple were seen dancing Adowa as they appreciated the warm reception from Ghanaians on their arrival.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh