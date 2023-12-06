A video of Grand P and his partner Eudoxie Yao dancing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has surfaced on social media as Ghanaians react

Diminutive Guinean singer Grand P and his plus-size Ivorian girlfriend and model Eudoxie Yao arrived at Kotoka International airport on December 5, 2023, and they were welcomed by adowa dancers and fans.

Grand P And Eudoxie Yao dance adowa. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Eudoxie Yao and Grand P dance Adowa

Upon arriving in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Eudoxie Yao and Grand P were welcomed by fans and adowa dancers who gave them a bouquet of flowers.

They danced adowa in the video, as they imitated the steps of the dancers, while bloggers and fans took videos of them.

Grand P was elated such that he continued to make hand gestures and dance with the adowa dancers with so much joy while Eudoxie Yao looked on.

Video of Eudoxie Yao and Grand P dancing Adowa upon arrival at KIA.

Another video of Eudoxie Yao and Grand P dancing Adowa.

Ghanaians react to the video of Eudoxie Yao and Grand P dancing adowa

Many Ghanaians spoke about how excited Grand P was to enter Ghana. They shared their thoughts on how he danced the Asante traditional dance, adowa.

Below are some of the thoughts from Ghanaians:

mzz_gina16 said:

Ghanafoc p3 huro look at those behind him cmmc asere saaaa

agyiewaa.francisca.16 said:

Is he a choir master, cuz eiiii

iam_koa1 said:

Man no di agor)

1realtickle_ said:

Awurade gye me

mavisakolor said:

So these people are real?

emmanuelbenfoh said:

This small boy just dey throw en hands anyhow

ebenpixels_photography_ said:

Don little Father finally arrived

twinnylyn said:

The dancers are even confused.

