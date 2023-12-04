A video of how some seniors at St. Mary's Girls Senior High reacted towards a junior has got people talking

The students tried intimidating the girl by asking her to dance and shake her backside

Many people who saw the video were not happy with the actions of the students

Social media has gone agog after a video of an interaction between some senior students of St. Mary's Girls Senior High at Konogo and a junior went viral online.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the junior student in the midst of her seniors in a dormitory.

The senior students, who sounded very assertive, asked the girl to go on her knees for a brief moment, after which they asked to get up and twerk.

At this point, the visibly sad student, who looked very disturbed appealed to her seniors to let go because she was not good at dancing, a request they flatly refused.

The video ended with the girl standing there unwilling to give in to the demands of her seniors.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video were unhappy with the actions of students.

maameakua146 indicated:

St Mary’s foc which house are you in i hope you’re not in Reggie’s house

Mr K.B reacted:

heeeeeeer the system is now week .I remember in 2010 where you can't even use a Nokia 3310 in school but now you people dey use smart phones

ekua_Vowels added:

Darling gals is better you guys stop this before GES see's this, just last this year gals were punished in my xkull because of this

