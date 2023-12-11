Musician Shatta Wale has dazzled fans with lovely pictures in which he flaunts his dapper wardrobe choices

In the pictures, he rocked a casual shirt over shorts, colourful sneakers and added expensive accessories

Fans have lavished the multiple award-winning dancehall artiste with compliments in the comment section of his post on X (Twitter)

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, has shared pictures alongside messages with fans on his socials.

The 1 Do hitmaker threw a casual shirt over shorts and wore colourful sneakers, which complemented his wardrobe choices.

Shatta Wale drops sizzling photos. Photo credit: @shattawalegh.

Shatta Wale posed in a residence while rocking an expensive wristwatch, neck chains, and bracelets. He completed the lovely ensemble with dark shades shades.

"Observers are worried. Half a Milly on my neck," she captioned one of the heartwarming pictures.

See the photos below:

Fans gush over Shatta Wale

Netizens thronged the comment area of Shatta Wale's pictures to gush over him. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

@ASeeKode claimed:

Your Sneakers can buy the whole Sarknation.

@YoungLomi8 commented:

Swears. Legit nkoaa.

@fx_alexali indicated:

That's their two cars just.

@SalifuGami2967 said:

I saw some of your sneakers at Bantama round about e really cost paa..250gh.

@Formulakengh posted:

Money can never buy life, but money can buy everything. Keep Trying 1 Don.

@_khendrick reacted:

Dancehall king for a reason.

@SafariSupe17180 said:

Dem go feel it pah pah.

@ClintkidDiamond commented:

The energy shatta Wale; E too clear.

@DonKreator commented:

Shine on.

@sharptv_gh posted:

It's gifted oo bruh.

@Blood37486896 said:

Money man.

Shatta Wale was ordered to Pay $120,000

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was ordered by a court to pay $120,000 to Maverick City Entertainment, organisers of the Wildaland Festival.

The dancehall star has been ordered to pay interest on $120,000 from December 14, 2021, to the final payment date at a rate of 5.5%.

Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the Wildaland Festival held at the Shai Hills in 2021 but failed to do so despite receiving a total payment of $120,000.

Call to ban Shatta Wale songs on Despite Media

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Neat FM presenter Ola Michael asked the Despite Media Group of Companies to ban the songs of Shatta Wale on all its platforms for raining insults on its owner.

He called on the media company and its employees to make a statement by prohibiting the musician's songs from being played at the station. Ola Michael's comments come after the musician insulted Despite Media founder Dr Osei Kwame Despite and the Group's Managing Director, Fadda Dickson Narh.

