Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has donated lots of foodstuff and bags of water to an orphanage in Ghana

The administrator well received the Black Stars player and his team, and they sang and danced in a beautiful video

Social media users have commented on the trending videos and photos taken at the orphanage home

Black Stars player and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has donated some items to the New Life Orphanage in Nunga, Ghana.

The professional footballer spent quality time with the administrators and children at the orphanage home on his extended break.

Black Stars player Daniel Amartey donates to New Life Orphanage in Nungua. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Daniel Amartey looked casual in black sleeveless outfits and men's sandals as he posed with the children.

The 28-year-old proud father of two handsome sons drove his 2016 Range Rover to donate. He donated bags of rice, a box of tomatoes, packs of drinks, noodles, and loads of sachet water.

Swipe left to watch the video of Daniel Amartey's car;

Daniel Amartey spends quality time with the children

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Daniel Amartey's official Instagram page, he sang praise songs with the children at the orphanage home.

Some social media users have reacted to Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku's post about Daniel Amartey's donation

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

holydaniel109 stated:

U take your team go relegation en you dey do donation

cobby7 stated:

These be items you take camera follow you.... mtcheeeww

_unruly_god_ stated:

God bless him, Soo, much

Rakedreamz stated:

God bless him! I’ll soon do the same thing! So help me, God.

Kojo. Curtis stated:

These players take too much money for Yankee; they should do something better for the less privileged. This donation de3, ordinary people for Ghana go fit to do anyways he force

nbs__productions stated:

May God bless him

kingjunior127 stated:

my boy @husseinjaafar2 fed people experiencing homelessness constantly for a week but didn’t even make noise about it @danamartey, you’re a joker

