Musician Stonebwoy has added his voice to the rising cost of dialysis in Ghana

A recent report indicates that the Korlebu Teaching Hospital has increased the cost of dialysis treatment from GH₵380 to GH₵491

The sight of patients in critical condition has caused Stonebwoy to comment on the issue

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has expressed his frustrations about the rising cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana.

A recent research report indicates that the cost of dialysis treatment has shot up from GH₵380 to GH₵491 cedis, worsening the survival chances of many patients.

Stonebwoy has joined the trend, charging the Ministry of Health with finding lasting solutions that benefit patients.

Stonebwoy cries for Kidney patients in Ghana

According to Kidney Health International, over 90% of Ghanaian kidney failure patients who should receive dialysis are not getting it.

The National Health Insurance Scheme provides no safety net for dialysis patients, forcing them to pay fully out-of-pocket.

Several media houses have weighed in on the issue of amplifying the plights of kidney patients. In reaction to a related report by GhOneTV, Stonebwoy said,

"It's never Easy… @mohgovgh. Please Look inside this increment. And Let’s find ways to subsidize the cost of dialysis, if possible."

Stonebwoy's plea to the Ministry of Health has increased the awareness of many Ghanaians, who have also rallied behind him.

Fans rally behind Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Stonebwoy's plea to the Ministry of Health.

@MrNuamah said:

Y’all won’t talk about the goodness of this man, always accusing him wrongly mmoa!, God bless you Stone❤️❤️

@badman_me1 wrote:

Thx for consistently adding ur voice to national issues. Stonebwoy chale we are going through the most oooo. Things are very difficult. These particular government I will say have caused us more harm than good. But what can we do? We still holding on for brighter days. Bhim Bhim

@andy_derek1 noted:

NHIS reveals intention to roll out a subsidy on dialysis treatment…Which has been approved by the parliament

