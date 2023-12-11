Shatta Wale's girlfriend looked smoking hot in a green dress as she showed off her dance moves at a wedding

The famous socialite looked charming in a long ponytail hairstyle that matched her breathtaking look

Some social media users have expressed their disapproval after Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere shared the wedding video on Instagram

The beautiful girlfriend of Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah popularly called Shatta Wale, was among the bridal train at a viral wedding over the weekend.

Shatta Maali, as she affectionately called looked splendid in an off-shoulder sleeved dress and Barbie-inspired inspired hairstyle.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend shows off her dance moves at a wedding. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the curvy socialite was seen dancing effortlessly with the best man as they made a grand entrance at the wedding reception.

Watch the video below;

Shatta Maali looks stunning in a classy two-piece outfit

Ghanaian fashionista Shatta Maali looked impeccable in a long-sleeve crop top and flared pleated skirt that she styled with a red designer bag.

Shatta Maali looked gorgeous in a side-parted red hairstyle and flawless makeup for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Maali's outfit to the plush wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

richking_rk stated:

What’s the sense in that? Masa she is not good for marriage, swears

nassday_stated:

Shatta, go bore tu

kobe1079 stated:

Her SM Queen be careful out there cos we are jealous and forbid that dance..you are our queen, and you shouldn't be touched by anyone.

urg_baby stated:

Na wao ok ok

Kojomandem stated:

Woaaaa look… when you go take a street girl. This is what you get.

Ghanasmokeshop stated:

Very foolish! Shatta, go vex

chris_de_humble_lion stated:

Nest episode. SHATTA WAKE BORE MAALI

Kojomandem stated:

Ahhhh what disgrace is this… no respect for this girl again

urg_baby stated:

@shattawalenima ayoo

gregory_szn stated:

@shattawalenima go vex oo

Missdente stated:

@shattawalenima, someone is mishandling your property ‍♀️

