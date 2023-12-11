Sarkodie publicly opened his critically acclaimed exhibition over the weekend ahead of this year's Rapperholic concert

The launch ceremony was attended by the rapper's family including his seven-year-old daughter

A video of Sarkodie's daughter reviewing her father's legacy at the exhibition has caught the attention of many netizens

On December 10, 2023, Sarkodie was treated to a sweltering exhibition of his achievements chalked in his over two decades of music career.

This exhibition comes ahead of Sarkodie's annual and highly sought-after Rapperholic concert during the Yuletide.

Sarkodie's Rapperholic exhibition was attended by scores of celebrities at the Mix Design Hub in Osu and will be held for five days from December 11th to 16th.

Titi Owusu reviews her father's legacy at the Rapperholic exhibition Photo source: Instagram/TracySarkcess, Instagram/Sarkodie

Sarkodie's daughter steals shine at Rapperholic exhibition

At the exhibition's launch ceremony, Sarkodie was spotted with his wife, Tracy Owusu Addo and two children, Michael and Titi.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper's seven-year-old daughter took a tour of the exhibition.

Titi looked inquisitive as she reviewed her father's two-decade legacy featuring milestones like his record-breaking BET awards.

The video of Titi shared online attracted scores of personalities including her mother who praised her saying "My baby girl is such a curious soul."

Netizens react to Titi Owusu's appearance at Sarkodie's exhibition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they praised Sarkodie's daughter after her video from the just-ended exhibition.

@ThoughtPillow wrote:

A trait of a smart person

@FadaSarkcesz exclaimed:

She pays so much attention to details

@NanaYawBasoah1 remarked:

Everything about this exhibition is so beautiful ❤️

@nanaquahmee added:

The forehead tho....how can she not be curious

@RealMaintain2 said:

support she get brains pls call her brainy ✅

