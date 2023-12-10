Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his rich friend spent time sipping on Moët champagne while bonding during a time-out

In a video, the musician and his buddy rocked expensive looks while flaunting their lavish lifestyle

Fans populated the comment section of a sweet video posted on Instagram by the blogger Gharticles

Rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, and a friend were spotted spending time together and sipping an expensive Moët champagne while showing off their luxurious lifestyle.

The 38-year-old rapper and his buddy wore stylish looks, rocking designer outfits with accessories to match.

Sarkodie chills with his friends. Photo credit: gharticles.

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie threw a top over trousers and added a luxurious gold wristwatch. His white and black sneakers complemented his outfit well. The rapper's friend also chose a casual designer top with black trousers. The pair looked very excited.

The Country Side hitmaker and his friend had the moment captured on tape, and the video warmed fans' hearts.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Sarkodie and his friend

Fans and online users took to the comment section of a post by Gharticles and swooned over the rapper and his friend.

Honeybanq_20 indicated:

Ak3s3m y3 wo d3 Michael .

The_mastermix_bar said:

Fake life nkoaa... you're not impressing anyone ooo.

4unkyjay_musiq commented:

Just see the steez the confidence you will know Sark is a born star.

Randypenndy indicated:

@sarkodie Hard Work Pays Bra. Kwerrrrhhh.

Constantdb simply said:

Highest .

Berell.bites commented:

King Sark landlord.

Loreshilonzy asked:

If u escape poverty, will u treat riches softly?

Mcleargh mentioned:

I know my man said, "I know my level" buh ei check like this man dey different level. All love, Obidipon

Sarkodie chills with wife

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie took a break from his busy schedule while vacationing on the stunning Greek island of Mykonos with his wife, Tracy.

During their getaway, Sarkodie could not help but express his admiration for the island's breathtaking beauty on Twitter.

In a tweet that gained significant attention from his followers, the renowned rapper applauded the vibrant tourism scene of Mykonos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh