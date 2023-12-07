A video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, dancing and singing to Saworowa has melted many hearts on social media

She was dressed elegantly as she wore a black pair of trousers and a multicoloured t-shirt

Many people gushed over her beauty, while others applauded her for being a supportive wife

Maame Serwaa, the gorgeous wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, won the hearts of many when a video of her dancing to her husband's new song, Saworowa, surfaced online.

Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa dances and sings in video

Lil Win's wife truly supports her husband's craft as she made a video singing and dancing to his newly released song Saworowa.

Dressed casually, Maame Serwaa slayed in a black pair of trousers that accentuated her curves. She paired the top with a multicoloured t-shirt.

The Kumawood star was so elated about the video that he shared it on his Instagram page. He wrote a lovely caption praising his wife.

In the caption, he wrote:

Baby thank you very much and I love you soo much

Ghanaians react to a video of Lil Win's wife singing and dancing to Saworowa

Many people admired Maame Serwaa's unwavering support for her husband Lil Win's music after she sang and danced to his new song, Saworowa.

Some of the comments about the video can be found below:

sarahhoteng said:

She has tried but please teach her how to dance

nanaama_brew said:

One way dance nkoaaa

arthurmavis114 said:

Love is so sweet when u meet the right person

kojoshugga said:

You need to teach our wife more dance moves....

mavisoppongwaa said:

She is pretty

munashjeff said:

Our wife you do all ❤️❤️

Plus-size lady dances and sings Lil Win's Saworowa in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win caused a frenzy on social media when he shared a dance video of a curvaceous lady on his Instagram page.

In the video, the lady sang and danced to the actor's recently released song, Saworowa.

Many people gushed over the lady's huge curves, while others talked about her dance steps.

