Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, danced with his mother to his latest song titled Saworowa

The actor and his pretty mum were both clad in an all-white outfit as they happily enjoyed the tune

In the comments section of the video, fans of the actor were impressed by the bond between Lil Win and his mother

Popular actor and entertainer Lil Win took to his TikTok page to share a delightful moment with his mother. The duo, dressed in matching all-white outfits, danced joyfully to Lil Win's latest song, titled Saworowa.

The TikTok video, shared by the actor, quickly captured the attention of fans and followers, making them happy to witness the mother and son bond. Lil Win and his mother put a lot of energy into the dance as they grooved to Weezy's tune.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for the heartwarming display of affection. Many expressed their delight at witnessing the close and loving relationship between Lil Win and his mother. Many Ghanaians said Lil Win's mum will be very proud of how much her son has achieved in life.

Lil Win warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sady.IB said:

mum we love you so much as much we love your lovely son

Obaapa afia commented:

God bless u mum single mum luv u too much

Maadwoah_Official reacted:

Mom and son much love ❤️

RabMag reacted:

You have really made ur mum proud and happy... every Mum dreams

Kingsfordmavoo commented:

Your mom is really looking young long life to her

Lil Win's wife drives car

In another story, Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, was spotted in a video driving a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

In the video, the actor's wife drove the sleek vehicle out of their compound as she headed for town.

Maame Serwaa had a bright smile on her face while she rode in the vehicle, and fans in the comment section of the video admired her.

