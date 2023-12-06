Nana Ama McBrown played a game and danced to Davido's Unavailable with fans from Nigeria during a TikTok Live session

The three young ladies also schooled The Empress on how to make money on the entertainment app

The video melted the hearts of many as many others shared why they loved her

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown's fans from Nigeria were elated to see her after she accepted their request to join her on TikTok Live.

Nana Ama McBrown and fans from Nigeria. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh and @queenednah

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown and her fans from Nigeria

Three of Nana Ama McBrown's fans from Nigeria were overjoyed when she accepted their request to join her on her TikTok Live.

In the video, the three young ladies interacted with The Empress and told her how much they love her. They referred to her as their Ghanaian superstar.

After their interaction, Nana Ama McBrown wanted to end the call with them and accept the request of other people. However, the three young ladies schooled her on how she could lose money if she ended the call before 5 minutes.

Therefore, to while away time, Mrs McBrown Mensah suggested that they danced to Nigerian singer Davido's Unavailable.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown interacting with fans from Nigeria.

Ghanaians react to the video of McBrown speaking to her Nigerian fans

The video of Nana Ama McBrown playing a game and dancing with three young fans from Nigeria has melted many hearts on social media.

Yaa Ruthy ❤️ said:

Awwwwwwwn see oooo we don’t cherish our own see how they are praising her.

NoNo said:

You can’t hate who Jah blessed. Never

Ama_Connie said:

she doesn't know what's going onthis woman paaaaa

Gideon Odoi said:

I even want to cry... we can't stop loving her because we love her... Nana keep shining

Ahwenepa ♥️♥️♥️ said:

and they want her to win

duffygee said:

awww this was Soo beautiful ❤️❤️different colours one peopleone love

