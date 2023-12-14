Nadia Buari was one of Sarkodie's many high-end guests at the recently opened Rapperholic Exhibition

The actress shared a video of herself having fun during Sarkodie's exclusive performance at the event

Scores of netizens were excited to see the actress spend quality time enjoying Sarkodie's music

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shown netizens her fun side after a video of her at Sarkodie's exhibition was shared online.

Nadia Buari was invited as one of Sarkodie's special guests after the rapper exclusively opened his critically acclaimed Rapperholic exhibition.

A video of her fun time at the event caused a stir after it was shared online, exciting scores of Sarkodie's fans.

Sarknation crowns Nadia Buari queen after her video popped up online. Photo source: Twitter/IamnadiaBuari, Twitter/Sarkodie

Nadia Buari sings Sarkodie's song at his exhibition

At the recently held Rapperholic Exhibition, curated by Eagle Plug and The Mix Design studios in honour of Sarkodie, Nadia Buari was spotted with some high-class guests, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong.

Nadia Buari shared the the video of herself jamming to Sarkodie's collaboration with the Nigerian twin group P-Square as the rapper performed it live at the venue.

Many fans were thrilled to see Nadia Buari sing Sarkodie's songs and even more excited to know that the flawless actress was a SarkNation fan.

The fan base, led by Sarkodie, acknowledged her efforts, with many netizens applauding her for her striking beauty.

Netizens react to Nadia Buari's video singing Sarkodie's song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Nadia Buari's video.

@sarkodie endorsed:

A

@Donsarkcess said:

The way you support Sark is amazing. SarkNation is really grateful for the love ❤️

@iamnanabadu remarked:

Nadia Success ✌️

@daviesodidika exclaimed:

Sarkodie’s Black love Album is still one of the best Albums out of Ghana till date.

