Nadia Buari celebrated Jackie Appiah's 40th birthday by sharing an old video from 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic when Ghana and many countries around the world were in a lockdown

In the video, they changed into various outfits as they played different activities in their respective homes

The video warmed the hearts of many of their fans as they gushed over their friendship

Actress Nadia Buari celebrated the 40th birthday of her closest friend and fellow actress Jackie Appiah by writing a touching message and sharing an old video from 2020.

Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari during the 2020 lockdown. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari celebrated Jackie Appiah on her 40th birthday

To celebrate the 40th birthday of her dear friend Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari shared an old video from the lockdown period during a tough time when the world was battling a global pandemic, COVID-19.

In the caption of the video, Nadia Buari noted that the video was a lost but found file. The video showed them changing outfits and doing various activities.

In Nadia Buari's touching message to Jackie Appiah, she wrote:

My darling @jackieappiah ….May your day be filled with joy, reflection, and hope for the year ahead, and may He continue to bless you and watch over you all the days of your life. Happy birthday hun. ❤️

Reacting to the old video, Jackie Appiah asked Nadia Buari where she found the video, she said:

where did u find this

Old video of Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari during quarantine 2020.

Ghanaians gushed over the bond between Nadia Buari and Jackie Appiah

Many people admired the friendship of Nadia Buari and Jackie Appiah after watching the adorable video.

gloriaosarfo said:

This is beautiful Our very own Beyonce and Rihanna ❤️❤️ Happy birthday @jackieappiah

winnibae said:

Cutest content. The original GH queens

saritahmillie said:

This was so perfect hbd jackie

justcletus_ said:

That’s so beautiful ❤️

kitchensharks_gh said:

Some of your funny lockdown snippets I guess, you ladies lift up our spirits during those scary days

christ_alain_abelenguet said:

Really funny great young ladies! I love you Ghana ladies ️

frimpongmaameyaa said:

When The girls decide to play… happy birthday big baby girl

atimedominic said:

Who else misses watching these two in a movie

jnwachukwumereze1 said:

These my two loves❤️❤️❤️❤️ una two mata dey my CHAMBER007

