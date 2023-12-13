Sarkodie's dad, in a video, was asked about his favourite Sarkodie song and mentioned Brighter Day as his preferred number-one

The rapper's dad was at the Rapperholic Exhibition, a program organised in honour of Sarkodie's legacy

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy to see the rapper's father alive and well

Sarkodie's father, in a video, opened up about the Sarkodie songs he loves the most, expressing his admiration for his son's track Brighter Day as his ultimate favourite.

The footage, captured at the Rapperholic Exhibition, showed the elder gentleman's eagerness for the event organized to honour Sarkodie's remarkable legacy in the Ghanaian music industry.

The Rapperholic Exhibition, a program dedicated to celebrating the achievements and impact of the renowned rapper Sarkodie, brought together fans, industry insiders, and the artist's family.

Amidst the diverse displays of Sarkodie's achievements, from his albums to his awards, the highlight of the exhibition was the brief interview with Sarkodie's father.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans and well-wishers expressing their delight at seeing Sarkodie's father in good health and high spirits. Many Ghanaians took this opportunity to share their love and appreciation for the rapper's family and his legacy.

Sarkodie's father wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nayas said;

You must be proud of your son

Derrick Boateng commented:

Sarkodie is the best musician Ghana has seen. He’s taken Ghana music to diff level. His brand is just massive

@sekaniJoy7 reacted:

Wish my dad was alive to see my success

ama owusua said:

woow today is my first time ever seeing king sark father daddy God richly bless you

Sarkodie gives kids tour

In a similar story, Sarkodie's Rapperholic exhibition by Eagle Plug was launched on December 10, 2023, in Accra.

Some young student fans of the rapper attended the exhibition to see the rapper's legacy on display.

Sarkodie gave them a surprise by joining them at the exhibition and giving them a guided tour.

