Asamoah Gyan has announced that he is no longer affiliated with any political party and is now channelling his energy into helping the youth

The ex-Black Stars captain said he wanted to give back to the community in his own small way, emphasising the importance of putting his influence to good use

The football icon has in the past publicly shown support to the ruling NPP and has participated in campaigns for the party

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has officially cut ties with political affiliations to focus on youth development through sports and philanthropy. Gyan, who previously supported the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), shared the news on September 11, 2024, via his social media platforms.

Asamoah Gyan denounces political parties, focuses on helping youth. Photo source: asamoahgyan3

Source: Instagram

In his statement, Gyan made it clear that his focus is now on helping young people, mainly through initiatives that promote sports, education, and life skills. He highlighted the importance of using his platform to create opportunities for youth in Ghana and across Africa.

Gyan said his new mission includes establishing sports academies, training centres, and mentorship programs through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, the Moah Green Foundation, and the All-Regional Games. These projects, he noted, aim to develop young talent and their education.

He stressed that the move was not politically motivated and that he was no longer influenced by any political party.

Asamoah Gyan's decision causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rache16348 said:

"I hope what you put up here is the true reflection of what you're really saying and not because of something else that happened behind the scenes."

efo_phil wrote:

"This is the doing of Bawumia but it’s good you learnt some lessons."

king_supra1 said:

"I’m very sure something didn’t go in your favor. A typical Ghanaian 😂"

Source: YEN.com.gh