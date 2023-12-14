Strongman, in a tweet, lamented about Christians feeling they do not need religion after they get rich

The musician said Muslims in Qatar, Dubai, Kuwait and other rich Muslim countries are very prayerful despite their riches

His tweet was a reply to a tweet made by a young man who claimed Africans were religious because of poverty

Ghanaian musician Strongman has ignited a heated debate about the connection between wealth and religious practices. The artiste took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Christians who, according to him, tend to drift away from religious beliefs after achieving financial success.

Responding to a tweet by a young man who asserted that poverty drives religiosity in Africa, Strongman argued that prosperity does not diminish the religious commitment of Muslims in affluent nations such as Qatar, Dubai and Kuwait. He emphasised that despite their considerable wealth, individuals in these countries remain steadfast in their prayers, performing the ritual five times daily.

"Go to Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, etc., and see how rich the Arabs are ……. but they still pray 5 times a day," Strongman tweeted.

The initial tweet, which sparked Strongman's response, suggested that Ghanaians are religious mainly due to economic struggles. It read:

My Sis relocated to the UK and is telling me the only reason religious zeal thrives in Africa is because of poverty.

The Ghanaian artiste said this viewpoint was not the case and seemed displeased by the suggestion.

It’s always the Christians that have issues with God when they make small money, Strongman added

Strongman's defense gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Koffi_Lamar_jnr said:

Love Strongman for a reason... guy has a lot of sense❤

Heisenb commented:

Why didn't you mention Niger, Chad, Sudan and Somalia? They have the highest Muslims percentage in Africa

Mygee5050 reacted:

It’s really mind bugling to see how some Christians behave when they start seeing little cash

