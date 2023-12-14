Ghanaian tech figure Godfada Gh Houston, also known as Michael Houston, recently married his two long-time girlfriends in an unconventional ceremony in Accra

The trio, who shared their journey on Facebook, defied societal norms and sparked diverse reactions

Michael Houston and his then-two girlfriends cohabited for some years before getting married in a unique ceremony

Ghanaian man Michael Houston, also known as Godfada Gh Houston, recently celebrated his marriage to two long-time girlfriends, Adepa Fel and Godess Deejah Abarry, in a vibrant ceremony in Accra.

The unconventional union, formalised after a three-year relationship, gained attention for its departure from traditional expectations around monogamous marriages.

Despite cultural and religious considerations against polygamy in some communities, the trio's decision to publicly express their commitment has sparked a range of reactions, underscoring the diversity of perspectives on relationships and marriage in Ghana.

A collage of Godfada Gh Houston with his two wives

Before they married, Michael Houston, a recognised figure in the tech industry working as a software engineer and known as a Bitcoin 'guru,' lived with his two partners, documenting their journey on Facebook.

The ceremony's uniqueness challenges conventional expectations in a country where polygamy has not been widely embraced in recent times.

Beyond his personal life, Michael Houston's involvement in the tech industry and his role as the founder of the Facebook brand Inside Life add further complexity to his public image, contributing to discussions around unconventional relationships and the diversity of individual choices in modern Ghana.

