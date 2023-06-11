Political activist Kwame A Plus has criticised Christain for their discriminatory and fanatical behaviour

According to the outspoken social commentator, no other religion speaks against others like the Christians condemn others

Kwame A Plus added that this intolerant behaviour is not ideal for peaceful co-existing

Former highlife artiste Kwame Asare Obeng, known as Kwame A Plus, has shared his views on the Agyinasare-Nogokpo saga.

According to him, Christians have become dogmatic in pursuing new converts.

He cited other religions that peacefully worship their gods without trying to tarnish another's in efforts to recruit new members.

A collage of Kwame A Plus and Ghanaians in church Image credit: Markus Matzel @Kwame A Plus

Source: Getty Images

The Agyinasare-Nogokpo issue started when Bishop Charles Agyinasare declared Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters in the volatile region. The chief and elders of the town also responded by giving the bishop an ultimatum to appear before them with an apology.

Given this, A Plus shared on United Showbiz the implications of fanatical religious behaviours.

I have never seen a traditionalist telling people to stop going to church. I have never seen ancestral worshippers always talking down on Christians. Even the Christian Bible says thou shall not judge. But you are too intolerant and judgemental. That is what brings about the religious issues.

Watch the video below:

Peeps respond to Kwame A Plus assessment on how Christians fuel religious fights in the country

Many agreed with the social commentator's views on how Christians judge other religions.

Amable Ernest commented:

I agree with A plus, 100% they think what they believe is the true, God in heaven knows who is truely worshipping him in truth. I have never heard any traditional priest condemning and castigate any other religion in this country.

Narnah Qwabena Godblez Benzema commented:

I agreed with A Plus . Some christian’s judge too much thinking they only knows God but no one else. Well spoken A Plus. How can you human being fight for God.

Sonny Beat commented:

Christianity is a soft power for Ashantis to gain control over the populace.

