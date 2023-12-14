Mzbel was overjoyed as she signed a new contract that made her the brand ambassador for an undisclosed brand in Ghana

The seasoned Ghanaian musician hinted that she was employable despite not releasing any songs

Congratulatory messages poured in for the Asibolanga crooner in the video's comments

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Mzbel was overjoyed as she penned down her signature on a contract, making her the official brand ambassador of an undisclosed brand in the country.

Mzbel bags new deal. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel signed a new ambassadorial deal

In the video, Mzbel was seated in the office of the manager of the undisclosed brand as she had the contract before her, ready to pen down her signature.

Showing off the documents in the video, she was all smiles as she exclaimed that she was employable and that brands saw her fit to represent them.

The Awoso Me hitmaker urged the person who took the video to capture every moment since it was important to her.

She then handed the document to the manager to pen down his signature to finalise the agreement.

In the caption of the post, the mother of two wrote:

Good News Mzbelievers... I'm honoured

Meanwhile, the contract was signed at the premises of Ghanaian politician Chairman Wontumi's media house, Wontumi TV and Radio, and this has many concluding that she would be hosting her show soon.

Video of Mzbel jubilating after bagging another ambassadorial deal.

Fans react as Mzbel signed a new ambassadorial deal

Congratulatory messages poured in for Mzbel as she bagged yet another ambassadorial deal. Others also tried to guess the name of the brand in the comment section.

official_dacoster said:

Congratulations Ma

iamstellyy7 said:

Good news ahead of your big day! HBD in advance.

iamstellyy7 said:

Lets hear about it Big Sis

blakofe said:

No more classic broke

afriyie_nana.adjoa said:

congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

queenzysheeabena said:

congratulations ma’am ❤️

official_bempah said:

Congratulations mummy ❤️❤️❤️

Mzbel weighs in on the Kuami Eugene and Mary saga

YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel shared her thoughts on the ongoing brouhaha between Kuami Eugene and his former maid, Mary.

In an Instagram photo post, Mzbel opined that Kuami Eugene does not need a maid but rather a nanny.

Many people tried to decode her statement, while others shared their thoughts on the happenings surrounding the Angela crooner and his former house girl.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh