Shatta Wale has made some derogatory remarks about the Play Ghana Music campaign and appeal recently forwarded to the government

The artiste said he doesn't believe the campaign's objectives are feasible and went on to bastardise the efforts of the campaigners

Netizens blasted the artiste for curtailing the efforts of the artistes behind the campaign

On December 14, 2023, a group of Ghanaian musicians and industry executives, including Samini and Smallgod, appealed to the Ghanaian government to prioritise the country's music on its airwaves.

The group appeared before the most recent press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information.

The appeal has gotten the industry talking, with many creators sharing their opinions about the campaign.

Shatta Wale bastardises the Play Ghana Music campaign

According to Shatta Wale, who was once a campaigner of the prioritising Ghanaian music campaign, this new appeal is not feasible.

The controversial Ghanaian artiste seems to believe that the plea forwarded to the minister at the press briefing was nonsense and is influenced by artistes' poverty mindset.

Many suspect this to be a direct shade at Samini, Black Sherif and the other artistes who facilitated the appeal, considering he was once a campaigner of the campaign.

The dancehall artiste expressed his thoughts about the appeal in a tweet, attracting scores of netizens who were surprised to see his derogatory remarks.

Netizens descend on Shatta Wale for his derogatory remarks about the Play Ghana Music campaign

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Shatta Wale's remarks about the play Ghana campaign.

@edemgabby

You proposed this sometime ago. You said 90% Ghanaian music and the 10% for the others. Why are you now saying we can't fight it and that the 10% will overshadow the who Ghana?

@ItzEliInit

fan fooler...or is it because someone else is leading the conversation and not you.....this is the same thing you've been advocating for

@OriginalObeng

Nii ankasa, You’re a big problem in this industry. Always fighting your people, chale get clean heart so you can win like them

@Yanaah_Geraldo

I don’t think it’s jealousy, they may just be complaining because they fell that they are not getting enough support from they’re own country people, they may just not have express it in a good way, but it’s understandable.

@BlackkXcellence remarked:

This guy is not just a hypocrite, he either has histrionic personality disorder or narcissistic personality disorder or both.

@Rapgbee added:

This is why the young artistes don’t respect you. You wanted to be the Landlord with this? Tueh!

Shatta Wale predicts Ghana's political future

Earlier, YEN.com reported that Shatta Wale shared his thoughts about the country's presidential candidates in the future.

According to the artiste, the laws governing the country do not work and therefore he sees online scammers ruling the country soon.

