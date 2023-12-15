Wiyaala, a Ghanaian singer and songwriter, has taken a laudable initiative in her hometown

The singer, who hails from Funsi in the Upper West Region of Ghana, has rallied her townsmen to build an arts centre

The centre will be named Wiyaala Art & Culture Centre upon completion

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Wiyaala has rallied the people of her hometown, Funsi in the Upper West Region of Ghana, to construct a magnificent art centre for the community after several calls to the government to build one for them have proven futile.

The construction of the centre started about three years ago and the project is currently in phase 2. The townsmen have been working tirelessly to bring it to fruition. The centre will be named Wiyaala Art & Culture Centre and will serve as a tourist site for the community of Funsi upon completion.

Wiyaala rallies community members to build an art centre. Photo Credit: @wiyaala/Instagram. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Wiyaala starts construction of art centre

Wiyaala mobilised her family members, including her brothers and uncles, and all the people of Funsi to support the construction of the centre.

In the video shared online, the Leno (This Place) singer expressed gratitude to all the community members who have supported the project since its inception. She also expressed hope that the construction will soon be completed.

Ghanaians react to the news of the art centre

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from netizens under the post. See some below.

youngtemplewani said:

Do u promote her songs?

araba.forson added:

Am ashamed of our soo called politicians ask them what they have done for their communities but they are coming with another lies on top of 5kilos bag of rice and half litre oil to give to their community to vote for them.

lyrical_shot_it added:

Use same media to promote her songs

abataedward3 added:

I love her so much

Wiyaala Stuns Nigerian Crowd As She Storms Stage With Motorbike

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wiyaala stunned a Nigerian crowd after she stormed the stage with a motorbike for a performance.

On that night, she also won an award as the best in the Video of the Year category.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh