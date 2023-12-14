Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin knows how to make a bold fashion statement with her looks on and off the red carpet

The curvy star is a year older today, December 14, and as expected, she has gone viral with her gorgeous outfit

Some Ghanaian and Nigerian actresses, including Toke Makinwa, have commented on Salma Mumin's birthday photos

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has proved she is the only fashion queen with their breathtaking birthday photos.

The fashion influencer partnered with award-winning male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah to design a stunning silver gown for her photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

The 34-year-old serial entrepreneur and owner of Lure By Salma left jaw-dropping with her charming hairstyle and picture-perfect makeup look to complete her look

Salma Mumin accessorised her look with classy silver drop earrings while posing in different angles.

Check out the photos below;

Salma Mumin looks incredible in a black suede jumpsuit

Salma Mumin looked effortlessly chic in a ready-to-wear outfit from her latest collection as she was signed as a drink company brand ambassador.

She modelled in black platform heels while flaunting her Balenciaga bag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's elegant photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy Birthday, Salma .God bless you today and always x

Jessicalarny stated:

Birthday wishes to you

Tokemakinwa stated:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️

gloriaosarfo stated:

Happy blessed birthday to you, Salma ... More blessings from above to you and yours

kalybos1 stated:

Happy birthday Obaa. Cheers to LIFE

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

Happy blessed birthday Queen ❤️❤️

Victoriakimani stated:

Happy Birthday gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️

marthaankomah stated:

Happy birthday @salmamumin. You are blessed and highly favoured

Narhnayah stated:

Today is my birthday too, i was ready for your post..awww thank God for our lives ❤️Graced

ayisha_yakubuu stated:

Happy birthday hun ❤️

caroline4real stated:

Happy birthday girl❤️

ceo_kayc stated:

Happy birthday darling ❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh