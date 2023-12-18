A Ghanaian bride living in the Ashanti Region has gone viral as she kisses her husband passionately in a video

The adorable couple impressed wedding guests with their impeccable dance moves and infectious smiles

Some social media users have commented on the viral kissing video trending on Instagram

A beautiful Ghanaian bride has gone viral with her stunning wedding gowns for her lavish traditional wedding.

The energetic fair-skinned bride looked classy in a colourful off-shoulder kente gown, showing off her unique dance moves.

Ghanaian couple slays in kente outfits. Photo credit: @inno_lens

She looked glamorous in a long curly frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride kisses groom aggressively at wedding reception

The happy bride turned heads as she rocked a green exquisite kente gown for her wedding reception. She wore a short hairstyle and beautiful jewellery set to complete her look while feeding the groom with cake.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

awura_baibe stated:

In front of your parents, paaaa

mensah_ewurama stated:

Aggressiveness paa nie

Elainefixonowoo stated:

Na ay3 den?

brown_duffour stated:

A for ad3n

apostolic_prophet1 stated:

Ntasuo nkwan

dredge stated:

Ekom paa na di mo seei

lydiaosei112 stated:

Eiii Esther Mensah

nana_kese_boateng stated:

Dem kiss chop the cake or what? Eeeiii

Nahnyongha stated:

Violence

elikem_the_gossip stated:

Ataa ɔmu aky3

Mista. benn stated:

The videographer is a bad boy

Adjoasafoaahkentimpo stated:

Eiiiiiiiii Sister

esselanderson_ stated:

I know who made that beautiful cake, @ofosu6486. Hit her up for more ❤️

Ghanaian Makeup Artist Rocks Pixie Cut Hair And White Gown Designed With Rhinestones For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Yeboah, a Ghanaian makeup artist, who looked stunning in a sophisticated short hairstyle for her white wedding.

The diligent businesswoman wed a military officer in a grand Accra ceremony. Maame Yeboah, also known as Mother of Brushes, a Ghanaian bride, sought the advice of another cosmetic professional for her wedding makeup.

Ghanaian Bride Trends As Fashionistas Compare Fitting And Traditional Wedding Glam Videos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Sandra's immaculate pre-wedding and post-wedding photos online.

The radiant bride looked effortlessly stylish for her traditional wedding ceremony while wearing a classy and distinctive kente gown.

The fashion designer has received praise from certain social media users for exceeding their expectations with her inventiveness.

