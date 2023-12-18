Ghanaian Bride Rocking Kente Gown Paints Groom's Face With Lipstick As She Kisses Him Aggressively
- A Ghanaian bride living in the Ashanti Region has gone viral as she kisses her husband passionately in a video
- The adorable couple impressed wedding guests with their impeccable dance moves and infectious smiles
- Some social media users have commented on the viral kissing video trending on Instagram
A beautiful Ghanaian bride has gone viral with her stunning wedding gowns for her lavish traditional wedding.
The energetic fair-skinned bride looked classy in a colourful off-shoulder kente gown, showing off her unique dance moves.
She looked glamorous in a long curly frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for her traditional wedding.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride kisses groom aggressively at wedding reception
Female dancer Lisa Quama teaches cheerleaders in Philadelphia unique Ghanaian dance moves; "Ewe to the world"
The happy bride turned heads as she rocked a green exquisite kente gown for her wedding reception. She wore a short hairstyle and beautiful jewellery set to complete her look while feeding the groom with cake.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on the trending video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
awura_baibe stated:
In front of your parents, paaaa
mensah_ewurama stated:
Aggressiveness paa nie
Elainefixonowoo stated:
Na ay3 den?
brown_duffour stated:
A for ad3n
apostolic_prophet1 stated:
Ntasuo nkwan
dredge stated:
Ekom paa na di mo seei
lydiaosei112 stated:
Eiii Esther Mensah
nana_kese_boateng stated:
Dem kiss chop the cake or what? Eeeiii
Nahnyongha stated:
Violence
elikem_the_gossip stated:
Ataa ɔmu aky3
Mista. benn stated:
The videographer is a bad boy
Adjoasafoaahkentimpo stated:
Eiiiiiiiii Sister
esselanderson_ stated:
I know who made that beautiful cake, @ofosu6486. Hit her up for more ❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh