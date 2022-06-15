Mona Gucci has given Evangelist Mama Pat two days to substantiate her allegations that she, Mona, begged her for money

The TV presenter expressed her zeal to square off with the 'woman of God' with spiritual arsenals if the latter fails to prove herself right

Evangelist Mama Pat, known as Nana Agradaa, took to social media to reveal that Mona Gucci once took a loan from her to pay her rent

TV Presenter Monalisa Abigail Semeha, popularly known as Mona Gucci, has instructed Evangelist Patricia Oduro Kwarteng to back her claims that she gave the presenter a 'rent loan'.

Mona Gucci has given Evangelist Patricia, formerly called Nana Agradaa, a maximum of 2 days to provide the proof or experience her wrath.

The Onua TV presenter did not mince words when she issued this warning. She accused Agradaa of perpetuating falsehood with the aim of destroying people's reputations.

Nana Agradaa, I am giving you 48 hours. If you don't provide evidence of your claims you will call your Agraada gods and I will also call mine. You like tarnishing people's images with lies. It will end with me

Mona Gucci added that the 'woman of God' had been spewing 'nonsense since her husband broke her heart' and that she, Mona, will prove to Agradaa that she can match up to her 'madness'.

Don't come and use your brokenheart to spew nonsense. You are not the only mad person in the country. The maddest people are well dressed and speak good English. You are fooling too much.

The 'Bribi Gyegye Wo' host chastised the preacher for the 'buffoonery' she had been displaying and reiterated that she was not going to apologize for something she had not done.

Nana Agradaa Releases Audio Of Mona Gucci Begging For GHc18k Rent

Ex-fetish priestess turned preacher Evangelist Mama Pat has dropped audio of Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci pleading with her to loan her a sum of GHc 18,000 to pay her rent.

This came up as a reaction to comments by Mona on Agradaa's marital issues during her 'Bribi Gyegye Wo' show. Agradaa did not let sleeping dogs lie and retaliated by going live on Facebook to admonish the show host, calling her an ingrate and releasing the audio.

