Television host Felicia Osei is one of the fashionable rising female stars working at Onua TV and Onua FM

The outspoken and famous has wowed her fans with her new look shape in a breathtaking photoshoot

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay, has commented on Felicia Osei's outfit

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has stepped up her fashion sense after some social media users complained about her looks.

The Onua TV presenter has flaunted her new slim-down shape on Instagram as she slayed in a two-piece mix-and-match outfit.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei rocks beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @osei_felicia

Felicia Osei wore a black sleeveless lace top and a figure-hugging short leopard print skirt. The TikToker modelled in a short bob hairstyle while rocking black long boots.

The Nsem Wo Krom host accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set to complete her look.

Felicia Osei looks fabulous in a red jacket and plaid skirt for her birthday shoot

Ghanaian beauty influencer Felicia Osei dressed elegantly like a high school student in a black top, stylish jacket and a plaid skirt for her birthday shoot.

Delayghana stated:

Y3 P3 PAA ❤️

Regina. Yeboah.9275 stated:

I never knew Ghanaians have snow ❄️ these days is the winter boot for me?

brimag_cosmetics stated:

Ok Feli! I see you rocking the boots in this weather

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 stated:

Sister Felicia, dey talk about you why u were wearing these clothes and boots and u also laugh at why they are the same in common

_agyeiwaaaa_ stated:

Maabena! wo ho ayɛ fɛ,menuaa.... Whaaaattt!!!

prince_georgge stated:

ababaawa yi ho twa... Class P no de3, gye s3 woaa wo gyai mu

rappfada stated:

Ab3duru

Felicia Osei Flaunts Her Voluptuous Purple Bodycon Dress And Bob Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei's bodycon dress and black strappy high heels.

Felicia Osei, a media personality from Ghana, went viral with her amazing ensemble as she grooves to Medikal's new song.

Comments on Felicia Osei's exquisite appearance and flawless dancing have been made on social media.

Felicia Osei Proudly Repeats 'House Dress' At Red Carpet Event

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who repeated her outfit in a TikTok video.

In the viral video currently trending on Instagram, the Onua TV presenter accentuated her curves with a pair of hot trousers.

The KNUST student confidently danced on the red carpet, matching her outfit with pointed shoes.

