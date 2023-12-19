A group of partygoers from Ghana were seen partying into the early hours of a working day

Ghana's Detty December has come to stay as many Ghanaian nightlife service providers field the best of entertainment activities to keep patrons happy throughout the festive season.

The Detty December phenomenon has made the country a hotspot for prime entertainment during December.

However, some netizens seem to think this particular group of revellers might have taken things up a notch.

Partygoers chilling on a Monday morning Photo Source: Instagram/GhHyper

Partygoers spotted chilling on a Monday morning

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a group of young partygoers were spotted wilding on a Monday morning.

Reports indicate that the video was captured at D-Black's Oasis Lounge, which has become one of Accra's favourite nightlife venues.

For most working-class people, Monday mornings are off the list of days for entertainment. So it was surprising to see a video of people chilling unperturbed about work schedules and meetings.

The video also gave people the grounds to justify some comments passed by elders in Ghanaian society about the unhealthy habits of younger Ghanaians.

Netizens react to partygoers chilling on a Monday morning

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on the video.

@a_mugeez said:

This people have nothing to do in life . In terms of career , working on their daily bread and improving their life . Kai

@julz_wdk wrote:

As a lady just get some nice perfume and package yourself Ghana boys will adopt u especially the fraud boys

@withAlvin__ exclaimed:

Last year same o. This year too them start early

@Bra_JulienGh remarked:

The chilling ankasa formula no Dey oooo

@jeyjudee777 added:

Excellent future leaders

@NarmerIII reacted:

24 hour economy in all its elements

IGP assures Ghanaians of a safe Detty December period

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George AKuffo Dampare hosted creatives and entertainers at a special meet and greet event ahead of the Detty December festivities.

At the event, the IGP established that his force had the men and everything it would take for Ghanaians to enjoy this year's Yuletide in excellent security.

