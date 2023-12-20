An American lady who visited Ghana went to the saloon to braid her hair, and it cost her GH¢800, which she termed as cheap

The lady said back in the US, she is charged around $250 for the same kind of braids

She videoed her visit and shared it on her TikTok page, and in the comments, Ghanaians argued that the braids were very expensive

A visitor from the US shared her experience of getting her hair braided in Ghana in a video. The American lady, who chose to remain anonymous, visited a salon in Ghana for a hair braiding session, and to her surprise, the entire experience cost her GH¢800.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the lady expressed her amazement at the affordability of braiding services in Ghana. She revealed that back in the US, she typically pays around $250 for the same type of braids. The difference in cost left her positively astonished, prompting her to document and share the experience with her followers.

The TikTok video quickly garnered attention, with Ghanaians engaging in a debate in the comments section. Opinions varied, with some locals expressing that GH¢800 for braids was far from cheap. They suggested that the American visitor's perspective might be influenced by the difference in currency value.

They pointed out that the lady, accustomed to spending in dollars, may have a higher purchasing power, which made the GH¢800 braiding cost seem remarkably cheap to her.

GH¢800 braids sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AfiaAA said:

Hair 8 million in this life have dollars. They look really nice though

Char commented:

I went to Adora!!! I love love them! They are the sweetest and so professional. The best knotless I ever had!

Glimpses.of.Fabs reacted:

They quoted me 2300 cedi. I’m definitely saving this post for my appointment. Beautiful braids

Lady regrets doing braids

In another story,rReactions trailed an intriguing video of an influencer who spent about N75,000 (GH¢1,104) to braid her hair.

The surprising clip showed her rushing to a posh salon to take down the braids after six days of flaunting them.

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many criticising her for taking it down.

