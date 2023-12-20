A young lady has caused a stir by sharing the WASSCE result slip of her cousin on social media

The lady expressed astonishment at the performance of her cousin in the WASSCE

Many netizens who thronged the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the performance of the boy

A young Ghanaian lady could not hide her disappointment after the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) provisional results for SHS graduates were released.

This is because her cousin who read General Arts at Kwahu Ridge Senior High School and sat for the exam, performed abysmally.

Lady reacts to cousin's WASSCE results

In providing proof, the lady shared the result slip of her cousin on the Facebook page of Tell It All, where it was proven that the boy had F9 in four subjects, D7 in two subjects and E8 in two subjects respectively.

With a combined best six subjects totalling an aggregate of 50, the lady shared screenscreen of a chat where the boy was pleading with her not to show the result slip to his mother.

"Guys my cousin go do yawaThe results no pain me s3, na he saaso don’t eat Dinning oo, he claimed it makes his stomach hurt, every week 150gh. Kwasia CRS - F9 de3 woy3 bonsam deputy ? I think I have to listen to him and not show it to my Aunt because she go get BP , ehhh meyem koraa ashe me" her caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 3000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the result slip

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post shared diverse opinions on the performance of the boy in the WASSCE.

Many feel the boy simply did not prepare adequately for the exam, whereas others urged the boy not to be discouraged.

Afia Serwaa Akoto stated:

This one de3 I’m not sure he sat to write any of the papers because howwwww? Even social studies??

Mambey Yenifahit Bugre commented:

He may not be good academically but it doesn’t mean he’s a failure in life. Probably, he’s not wired for this rote learning system we have. Check his passion and turn him there.

Daniel Ekow-dadzie Baffoe commented:

Funny but I feel sorry for the individual. Nothing is late in life though. Shouldn't give up.

Boys excels in WASSCE

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian boy who sat for the 2023 WASSCE passed with flying colours.

Christian Mondjr who studied General Science at Anglican Senior High School at Kumasi scored As in all eight subjects.

Many have commended him for excelling in the WASSCE.

