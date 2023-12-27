Strongman's daughter, Simona, was spotted in high spirits on her school's last day of the term

Her "our day" outfit and dramatic performance for the third occasion have gotten many netizens talking

Netizens heaped Simona with significant praise, appreciating her stagecraft and confidence

Ghanaian rapper Strongman's daughter is one of the country's most talked about celebrity kids.

From her witty skits to her breathtaking outfits, the young prodigy knows how to get her adorers drooling over her.

In a new video shared online, Simona was spotted at her school's "our day" ceremony in yet another breathtaking outfit as she performed in school.

Simona shuts down her school's "our day" with serious poetic performance

Simona Osei, first daughter of rapper Strongman and wife Nana Ama Strong, is often heralded by fans for her smart mouth.

At the young age of 4, Simona is able to strike impressions by speaking with a British accent, enchanting her growing online followers.

At her school's "our day" ceremony, Simona was seen engaged in a drama performance with her angelic outfit, making her look spectacular as she dished out the performance.

The video shared online has already garnered significant traction as scores of fans thronged to the comments section to review her performance.

Netizens share their thoughts on Simona's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they reviewed Simona's performance as part of her school's drama team.

nanayaa_serwah commented:

Yessss girl, their funeral is tomorrow

kingleo3206 wrote:

The apple don’t fall too far from the tree. Akutia nkoaa family

nanaaisha123 said:

My favorite kid star

nyornufia_dela exclaimed:

No be small dying oooo

myz_mel remarked:

God answer her prayers

maamheobiyaa exclaimed:

So adorable ❤️

