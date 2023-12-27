Strongman's Daughter Charms Audience At "Our Day" With Her Performance
- Strongman's daughter, Simona, was spotted in high spirits on her school's last day of the term
- Her "our day" outfit and dramatic performance for the third occasion have gotten many netizens talking
- Netizens heaped Simona with significant praise, appreciating her stagecraft and confidence
Ghanaian rapper Strongman's daughter is one of the country's most talked about celebrity kids.
From her witty skits to her breathtaking outfits, the young prodigy knows how to get her adorers drooling over her.
In a new video shared online, Simona was spotted at her school's "our day" ceremony in yet another breathtaking outfit as she performed in school.
Simona shuts down her school's "our day" with serious poetic performance
Simona Osei, first daughter of rapper Strongman and wife Nana Ama Strong, is often heralded by fans for her smart mouth.
At the young age of 4, Simona is able to strike impressions by speaking with a British accent, enchanting her growing online followers.
At her school's "our day" ceremony, Simona was seen engaged in a drama performance with her angelic outfit, making her look spectacular as she dished out the performance.
The video shared online has already garnered significant traction as scores of fans thronged to the comments section to review her performance.
Netizens share their thoughts on Simona's performance
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they reviewed Simona's performance as part of her school's drama team.
nanayaa_serwah commented:
Yessss girl, their funeral is tomorrow
kingleo3206 wrote:
The apple don’t fall too far from the tree. Akutia nkoaa family
nanaaisha123 said:
My favorite kid star
nyornufia_dela exclaimed:
No be small dying oooo
myz_mel remarked:
God answer her prayers
maamheobiyaa exclaimed:
So adorable ❤️
Strongman sends strong message to lukewarm Christian
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Strongman's post about Christians who often abandon their faith after they ace their goals and become rich in life.
His post ignited a debate that had netizens sharing their thoughts about the mysterious perception that Christians have to become less religious after they become rich.
