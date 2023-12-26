Support for Afua Asantewaa has grown bigger as many Ghanaian celebrities thronged the venue to inspire and motivate her as she attempted to break the GWR for the longest sing-a-thon

On the second day, Shatta Wale, Lydia Forson, Kuami Eugene and many others were there to support her

The support for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is growing bigger by the day as she embarked on a record-breaking attempt for the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest sing-a-thon.

Ghanaian celebs support Afua Asantewaa at Akwaaba Village

Musicians, actresses and many other celebrities in the creative industry have thrown their unwavering support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she attempts to set a new record.

On the second day, December 25, 2023, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Delay, Lydia Forson and many others thronged the venue to support Afua Asantewaa,

Meanwhile, the current record holder, Sunil Waghmare, bagged the GWR by singing for 105 hours in Nagpur, India. The attempt started on March 3 to 7, 2012, and he performed a variety of popular Indian songs.

Below are videos of Ghanaian celebs motivating Afua Asantewaa at Akwaaba Village.

Seasoned actress Lydia Forson sang and danced to the songs Afua Asantewaa performed during the GWR sing-a-thon.

Gospel musician Piesie Esther witnessed a young Ghanaian lady attempting to break the GWR for the longest sing-a-thon.

Video of media personality and business mogul Delay overwhelmed with emotions as she met Afua Asantewaa.

Video of Onua TV/FM presenter Felicia Osei supporting Afua Asantewaa a Akwaaba Village.

Video of Aba Dope interacting with fans and cheering on Afua Asantewaa as she sang.

Video of Kuami Eugene arriving at the venue and meeting Shatta Wale as they conversed about Afua Asantewaa's GWR attempt.

Ghanaian musician Efya sang with passion to Afua Asantewaa's song.

