Famous Ghanaian model Pamela Watara turned many heads both on social media and at the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

She rocked a tight black dress that accentuated her curves and showed off her massive bosoms

Many people talked about her bosoms, while others were concerned about her health

Ghanaian internet sensation Pamela Watara caught the attention of many Ghanaians on Day 2 of the Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Pamela Watara at Afua Asantewa's GWR sing-a-thon. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Pamela Watara steals the show at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

Dressed in a tight-fitted dress that showed off her massive bosoms, Pamela Watara was all smiles when the camera spotted her.

Loud cheers from the crowd who were there to show their unconditional support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum could be heard as the curvaceous model walked into the venue,

Many were awestruck by how massive her bosoms were as some were seen chattering amongst themselves.

Meanwhile, Pamela Watara was at the Akwaaba Village on the night of Monday, December 25, 2023, to join many Ghanaian fans and celebrities in motivating Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she embarked on her Guinness World Record attempt to break the longest hours for a sing-a-thon by an individual.

Video of Pamela Watara at Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest hours for a sing-a-thon by an individual.

Ghanaians react to the video of Pamela Watara at Afua Asantewaa's GWR attempt

Many Ghanaians in the comment section gushed over Pamela Watara's look, while others were concerned about her health considering how massive her bosoms are on her chest.

Below are some of the reactions:

empress_adepa16 said:

Breastina

jemima9397 said:

wow, she looks more beautiful after childbirth

adwoastarry said:

Eei can she breathe

matthew_djokotoe said:

The cameraman knows what he’s doing.

cdegoddess said:

Yesu…..my back hurts

nanibella_gh said:

She is pretty...

ghostface_kyller said:

Please make this chest fall on me I won’t die

Bawumia surprises Afua Asantewaa during her sing-a-thon attempt to encourage her

Ghanaian journalist Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, attempting a Guinness World Records singing marathon, received a surprise visit from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

His supportive hand gesture during the 2nd day of the singing marathon on December 25, 2023, was met with gratitude from her and many other Ghanaians who were there to support her.

The unexpected visit appeared to have added great significance to Afua's famous pursuit to break the Guinness Word Record.

