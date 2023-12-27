Asamoah Gyan was at Afua Asantewaa's singing marathon on Tuesday night to show his support for the singer

Afua Asantewaa is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for longest individual singing marathon

The lady has received massive support from Ghanaians, with many individuals and celebrities attending the event to show support

Afua Asantewaa, a Ghanaian singer, is on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon. The current record is held by Sunil Waghmare from India, who sang for 105 hours in 2012.

Afua Asantewaa started her singing marathon on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village in Accra. She plans to sing for 120 hours, or five days, nonstop. She is allowed to take a break of five minutes every hour, which she can accumulate and use later.

The singer has received massive support from Ghanaians, with many individuals and celebrities attending the event to show their solidarity. One of the notable guests was Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Ghana national football team and a musician himself.

Gyan was at the venue on Tuesday night, December 26, 2023, to show love for the young lady. The crowd erupted in cheers when they spotted Asamoah Gyan among the supporters. Many social media users have applauded Gyan and all celebrities who have shown the young lady love.

Asamoah Gyan wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nutyguyofficial said:

Asantewaa make we see all celebs without buying any tickets

Nana agudiepapabi wrote:

I can see how we love ourselves as Ghanaians. Is Bawumia and Akuffo who wants to separate us

naana reacted:

Afua Asantewaa the only woman whose able to bring footballers, musicians, actors and actress, banku sellers and all together to eat from one port

Fella Makafui attends Afua Asantewaa's singing marathon

In another story, celebrated actress Fella Makafui met one of her staunch fans at Akwaaba Village where Afua Asantewaa was holding her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual.

The fan was moved to tears such that Fella Makafui hugged her and danced with her to put a smile on her face.

Many people spoke about how the video melted their hearts, while others said they would do the same when they meet their favourite celebrity.

