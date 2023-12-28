Afua Asantewaa is on course to become the Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon

Asantewaa surpassed the current 105-hour record held by Sunil Waghmare from India in 2012

She reached the mark on the morning of December 28, 2023, and was still going stronger at the time of this report

Sing-A-Thon sensation Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has overtaken the current Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

Afia Asantewaa surpassed the current record of 105 hours on the morning of Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Afua Asantewaa passed the current singathon record Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa, a media personality and events organiser, set out on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to break the sing-a-thon record currently held by India's Sunil Waghmare.

Waghmare's record was set in Nagpur in India with him singing from March 3-7 in 2012 but may be broken by the Ghanaian.

As of the time of filing this report, Afua Asantewaa was still going strong as she headed towards the 106-hour mark.

Asantewaa's official Instagram account announced the feat with a photo.

However, the record can only be accepted and approved after officials of the Guinness World Records have reviewed it.

Source: YEN.com.gh