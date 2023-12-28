This year's Christmas came with sorrow for Ghanaian hiplife and rap musician, Yaa Pono

The rapper took to social media to announce the sad news about the demise of his father

Netizens mourned with him as they sent kind messages in the comments section of the post

Ghanaian rap and hiplife musician, Solomon Antwi, popularly known as Yaa Pono or Ponobiom is one of the country's notable lyricists.

The 37-year-old rapper came to be known for his witty lyrics, fierce rap "beefs" and his monster hit single "Amen."

Like most celebrities, the rapper manages to keep a low profile and not much is known about his parents.

Yaa Pono announces the loss of his father. Photo source: Instagram/ponobiom

Source: Instagram

Ponobiom loses father on Christmas day

According to Yaa Pono his father, Mr Adu Antwi died on Monday, December 25, 2023, r uining the spirit of celebration for this year's Christmas.

The middle-aged rapper and father took to social media to share the sad news saying, "Really hard 4 uptown loosing my Dad on a Christmas Day .Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..❤️❤️❤️.”

The rapper has managed to make public appearances during this hard time. He had a show two days before his father's demise and has promised to be at Ras Kuuku's concert later today.

Scores of heartfelt messages have poured in for the rapper as he mourns his father while entertaining his fans.

Netizens mourn the death of Yaa Pono's father

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commiserated with Yaa Pono following his father's loss.

jerryjayworld remarked:

Rest well old soldier he left us with great lessons about life. He is one that can never be forgotten ❤️. Mr. Antwi, aka old soldier, REST IN PERFECT PEACE DA

ladyjaylives suggested:

You will be alright grief is tough but you will be just alright

drcryme exclaimed:

AAW REALLY SORRY BRUH ️

gurunkz wrote:

Nyame nhy3 wo din my condolences bro

ishmailyoung said:

God over everything … Take heart @ponobiom

Ghanaian rapper OJ Blaq laid to rest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the death of Ghanaian rapper OJ Blaq who succumbed to a kidney disease in August.

The late rapper who transitioned to gospel music before his demise was laid to rest in November with a pre-burial church service at the Empowerment Worship Centre in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh