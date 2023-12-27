Mr Eazi is set to channel about GH₵300k into financing the medical bills of some patients in Ghana

The musician raised the funds from a charity tournament held in Accra with some of his high-end friends

Mr Eazi announced the gesture ahead of his upcoming flagship music experience in Accra

Nigerian entrepreneur and musician, Mr Eazi organised a charity football tournament in Accra on Christmas Eve.

The musician called the event the first-ever charity football cup as he hosted the likes of King Promise and other major personalities from his high-end network.

Netizens showered the Nigerian musician with significant praise as he announced the gesture on social media.

Mr Eazi to pay for the medical bills of Ghanaian patients

According to Mr Eazi, the charity event raised 300,000 cedis which will go into supporting financially distressed patients in Ghana.

The event had King Promise and his wife, Smallgod, Black Stars player Gideon Mensah, Endurance Grand and several other celebrities in attendance.

The musician has yet to name the specific health facility which will be selected as beneficiaries of this gesture.

In announcing this achievement, the musician who has always had his love for Ghana and the country's musicians extended his heartfelt gratitude to King Promise for his support towards the philanthropic cause.

The charity event was one of the several curtain-raising activities ahead of the sixth edition of Detty Rave festival founded by Mr Eazi.

Netizens hail Mr Eazi for his charitable gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaian fans as they weighed in on Mr Eazi's gesture

odole_labi said:

You made my community feel like Las Vegas yesterday. Teshie/Nungua Estates to the whole wiasem.❤️

santana_aob wrote:

300,000 Ghana is wonderful Eazi!!!!!! WELLDONE DON

denisasamoah remarked:

This looked so much fun. Next year I need to hit the field ⚽️

endurancegrand added:

God will keep Blessing you Don❤️

Mr Eazi pledges his undying loyalty to Sarkodie and R2Bees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted an interview in which Mr Eazi opened up about his time in Ghana before all the fame.

The Nigerian musician publicly hailed Sarkodie and R2Bees saying they saved his life when he was in Ghana putting up shows on campus.

