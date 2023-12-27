Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has made a tweet that has sent a wave of reactions among netizens

He claimed he was going through a lot in life and needed a break

Netizens flooded the comment section with a lot of encouraging messages

Popular Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has sent his fans into a frenzy with a recent tweet he made concerning his emotional state.

The rapper who recently held a successful Zaama Disco Concert in Accra opened up about how he feels at the moment. He added that he's going through a lot emotionally and needs a break.

Blacko also wants to go to a tattoo shop and get more tattoos on his body to deal with his emotional trauma.

Black Sherif Opens Up About His Emotions: "I Dey Go Through A Lot".

Black Sherif speaks about his emotional trauma

Black Sherif made the post at 12:57am on December 27, 2023, and at the time of this report, it had gathered over 7,000 likes, 1000 retweets, and 300 comments. Blacko added in the comments section that he already has 6 tattoos but would love to get more.

I dey go through a lot. I need enter tattoo shop make them shade me left and right

Netizens react to Black Sherif's post

A number of Twitter users took to the comment section to show support to Blacko as he goes through tough times emotionally. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post.

jeyjude777 said:

Blacko please no tattoo

bongoideas said:

Say no to smoking

flamescollins said:

Use Shatta Wale teeth take draw the tattoo

withalvin said:

Boss patience. Everything will be fine

maamaeamaadoma aded:

Eei 1am. Blacko calm down okay

tweetbywitty added:

Everything go alright man

theseyram said:

Master calm down. Go chop indomie then bed

shadrackamonooc said:

Blacko speed up!!!

donproper said:

Stress free brother!

Asiedumends also commented:

Master abotr3 wai

Black Sherif: Rapper Thrills Fans At Zaama Disco Concert

In related news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif held a successful 2023 edition of his highly patronized Zaama Disco Concert.

The concert thrilled patrons with amazing performances from Blacko and other artistes who were present. They included Oseikrom Sikanii, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, and many more.

