Yaa Pono’s biography: age, tribe, career, songs, net worth

Kojo Ansah Asare, commonly known as Yaa Pono or Ponobiom, is a Ghanaian hiplife artist widely regarded as the king of Ghanaian freestyle hip-hop. Besides rapping, Yaa is also a prolific singer and songwriter. His track, Obiaa Wone Master, was incredibly popular and won the Hiplife Song of the Year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The rapper rose to fame after making several appearances in Kasahari Levels, a radio show that sees rappers compete against each other.

Since venturing into the Ghanaian music industry, Yaa has released numerous singles, earning him a spot as one of the best-known hiplife artists in the Ghanaian music scene. Who is Yaa Pono? Here is a quick look at his details.

Profile summary

Full name Kojo Ansah Asare Nickname Yaa Pono, Ponobiom Gender Male Date of birth 1986 Age 36 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Tema, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Akan Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 6’0” Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 176 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Wife Molly Q Children One Profession Rapper Net worth $300,000 Instagram @ponobiom

Yaa Pono’s biography

How old is Yaa Pono? The Ghanaian rapper was born in 1986. This makes him 36 years old as of 2022. He was born to Solomon Antwi and his wife, Gloria. Yaa attended Star Of Hope Academy for his primary school education.

Which secondary school did Yaa Pono attend? After leaving primary school, the renowned rapper is said to have joined Bright Future International for his high school education. Still, there are sources that state Yaa attended Toase Senior High School. Both are in Ghana’s Ashanti region.

Which tribe is Yaa Pono? The rapper hails from the Akan tribe. The Akan are a meta-ethnic group of people living primarily in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Where does Yaa Pono come from? The rapper was born in Tema, Ghana.

Yaa Pono’s career

The Ghanaian rapper began his music career when he first participated in local radio competitions. He made his first studio recording in the late 1990s. In 2007, Ponobiom released his first mixtape, which was well-received. Since then, he has worked with numerous well-known Ghanaian artists such as Chris Waddle, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

In 2009, the rapper signed with the Pidgin Records label, which has played a significant role in his career advancement. The likes of Nyame Nwom by Yaa Pono and numerous other tracks have become incredibly popular. Here is a look at some of the best-known Yaa Pono songs.

Ashawo Loyalty

Control

Edwuma No Esi

Money on Mind

Olo

One Roll

Smoke Proud

Street Boy

Wu

Is Yaa Pono married?

Yes, the renowned married is married to Molly Q, also known by her stage name, Mzqua. The two tied the knot on April 27, 2018. They have since been blessed with a daughter known as Leven Antwi.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting Yaa Pono facts.

His name is an acronym for ‘Prince of no Origin.’

His father was an officer in the Ghanaian military.

He dated his girlfriend for seven years before marrying her.

Yaa Pono is a well-known Ghanaian hiplife artist renowned for his flowing lyrics. The Tema-born rapper has gradually risen to one of the best-known figures in the modern-day Ghanaian music industry.

