Rapper/actor OJ Blaq has been interred after his pre-burial church service at the Empowerment Worship Centre in Accra

He reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, 2023, after succumbing to a long battle with kidney disease

Ghanaians, especially fans, have reacted to the heartbreaking videos from his emotional funeral, which took place on Saturday, November 4

Ghanaian rapper/actor OJ Blaq, born Andy Nii Akrashie, has been laid to rest following a pre-burial church service at the Empowerment Worship Centre in Accra.

The entertainer, who reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, 2023, was interred on Saturday, November 4.

Rapper OJ Blaq laid to rest. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

The 40-year-old elevated to prominence in Ghana's music scene with the release of his debut album, The Blaq Mixtape, in 2006. He added more gains to his career with the popular track Chalewote.

OJ Blaq, however, battled with kidney disease since 2016, which reportedly ended his life. He transitioned to gospel singer before his demise.

Watch the videos from his funeral below:

Peeps mourn OJ Blaq

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Iam_jaysonjay indicated:

The choir got me teary; they are good .

Wayo_gh posted:

Rest well in power, OJ.

Godmaderico asked:

Ah, our own biggy boy lover…when?

Suecol140 commented:

Rest well, my mate. We will meet again.

Domaflexgh reacted:

Rest in perfect peace, OJ Black.

Bello.bwoy posted:

His soul rest in peace.

Afia_papabi1 commented:

Rest in perfect peace, bro.

Fawzy_delimini said:

Oh, Gbon may your soul rest in peace.

Amanormann said:

Farewell, bro.

Amankwah4849 reacted:

May he rest well with his Maker. My deepest condolences to the family, especially his mother, Ms Akweley Appiah.

John Dumelo's meltdown at his mum's burial service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Family members surrounded Dumelo, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim, at the funeral service.

Ibrahim Mahama mourns with John Dumelo

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama was spotted at the church service of actor John Dumelo's mum.

The Engineers and Planners founder arrived at the service in the company of loved ones before John Dumelo approached to welcome him at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh