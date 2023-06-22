Ghanaian entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has shot back at the backlash from her comments about Yvonne Nelson's book

Earlier, Victoria Lebene slammed Yvonne Nelson for divulging secrets in her memoir

She said that the actress should stop behaving like a saint while tarnishing people who wronged her in life

Ghanaian entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has told critics that she is very aware of her past.

The wife of blogger Eugene Nkansah said it was needless for Yvonne Nelson to reveal some parts of her life in her book.

Many people disagreed with her initial comments. They explained what a memoir was while telling her to leave the actress alone.

Victoria Lebene is back in a reply for her trolls. According to her, they can dig up her past, but that won't stop her from speaking the truth.

She also admitted that she led an exciting life before repented and married her husband.

I'm proud of everything I've done, even the bad things. Yes, I've learned from it. I was very naughty. I'm a sinner. I accept that I was a sinner before. I've been a bad girl.

Peeps react to Victoria Lebene shading Yvonne Nelson over contents in her memoir

Many angrily blasted Victoria Lebene over her constant attacks on Yvonne Nelson. They pointed out that a memoir is about a past life, so Yvonne Nelson has also changed.

jufreta_rebirth_ commented:

Kuraseni baa w’anim dududru s3 B Fauster bread. You’re not in Yvonne’s league to start with, and your marriage is full of scandals hanging on a thin thread ..focus on that instead and stop envying people. You can never be Mrs tafriscky.

akuadollars_offcial commented:

You’re ok with your past, but someone also decided to write about her past, and you’ve the guts to downplay hers.

efya_amoak commented:

So she thinks Yvonne hasn’t changed or moved on lol is funny. She’s just telling us what she has been through and is still strong to achieve her goals wai madam rest in Jesus' name.

Yvonne Nelson calls out her mother, says two paternity test results came out negative

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Yvonne Nelson's reasons for not speaking to her mum for the past year.

According to the actress, her mother refuses to tell her who she is her biological father.

Yvonne Nelson said her mother mentioned two names, Mr Nelson and Ala Adjetey, but DNA tests with both men proved that her mother lied.

