Actress Nadia Buari and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu are spending a casual hangout together

The duo took turns to show off along with two other female friends

Nadia Buari uploaded the adorable video on Instagram, which has garnered comments from fans

Actress Nadia Buari and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, the wife of actor John Dumelo, are clearly enjoying their successes as famous friends at the peak of their careers.

Nadia Buari has uploaded a video on her Instagram account, where she is seen having a casual hangout with Gifty Mawunya and two other female friends.

In the clip, the actress shows off her beauty while Gifty went with a rather edgy look. Their friends took turns to show off as well.

Nadia Buari wore a white and green outfit, dark shades, and enhanced her looks with a gold watch. Gifty, other the other hand, rocked a pink dress, gold necklace and covered her face with dark shades.

The Return of Beyoncé movie star shared a photo along with the video.

Nadia Buari 'twins' with daughter

Meanwhile, Nadia Buari recently served her fans and followers on social media with family pictures, showing off her natural dark hair and daughter's brown hair.

The film star is a mother of four adorable girls and has been a doting parent to her children.

Nadia Buari provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to her children, and recent photos of the entertainer bonding with her daughter are one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Source: Yen