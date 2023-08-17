Ghanaian rapper OJ Blaq has sadly passed on, and according to reports, he died on August 17, 2023

The Sakasaka hitmaker passed on at the age of 40 after battling kidney disease

Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn his loss and remember his legacy

Ghanaian rapper, OJ Blaq, has passed away. News of his death took over the internet on August 17, 2023, as Ghanaians mourned his loss.

Ghanaian rapper OJ Blaq in photos. Image Credit: @oj_blaq_ and @tv3ghana

Source: Instagram

OJ Blaq dead

According to reports, the Sakasaka hitmaker passed away at 40 after battling kidney disease.

In 2021, the deceased rapper opened up about his kidney disease diagnosis.

OJ Blaq revealed that he underwent dialysis treatment and was awaiting a kidney transplant. Unfortunately, he joined The Maker on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

About OJ Blaq

OJ Blaq, privately known as Andy Nii Akrashie, was born in Accra, Ghana. His music career started in the early 2000s, and his debut album, The Blaq Mixtape, was released in 2006. He released several more albums and singles, including his all-time hit song Chalewote.

Ghanaians react to the loss of OJ Blaq

Many people were in disbelief that OJ Blaq had passed on and offered their condolences to his family and close friends.

Others were also unhappy that people did not share his music when OJ Blaq was alive.

@Skemechis said:

oh he’s dead?

@kaessuman stated:

Rest in peace, brother!

@owusu_bryt remarked:

Oh biggie boy lover? Sad man ‍♂️.. RIP

@BadBoiStevie said:

Whaaaaat the biggy boy lover?! Ow that’s so sad

@JacksonAnkomah1 opined:

You never shared his rap song, but you are sharing his death

@kweku_charisma said:

I will always remember him for his role in suncity tv series.

