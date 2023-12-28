Actress, film producer, and philanthropist, Habiba Sinare is one of the many celebrities who has gone beyond the world to show support for Afua Asantewaa

Actress, film producer, and philanthropist, Habiba Sinare is one of the many celebrities who have gone beyond the world to show their support for Afua Asantewaa as she attempts to break the record for the longest singing hours by an individual.

The actress in a recent video shared on Instagram by Mari Gyata shows the Actress selflessly feeding supporters of Afua Asantewaa’s feat.

The video which has since had many views and reactions shows how many netizens were touched by the act of kindness by Habiba Sinare

Actress Habiba sinare provides food to the supporters at Akwaaba Village Photo credit: @mari.gyataa, @afuaasantewaasingathon, @_sinare

Habiba Sinare’s support to Afua Asantewaa

Habiba Sinare has been actively supporting Afua Asantewaa in her endeavor. Just like her fellow celebrities, she has been at the venue Akwaaba Village since Day 1 of this challenging feat. However, the philanthropist has taken her support to the next level by taking care of the food and water for all those who are also on the grounds to show their support and cheer Afua on. In a recent post made by her on Instagram, Habiba Sinare said,

“The fantastic supporters standing and singing along with @afuaasantewaasingathon for hours definitely needed some water. Alhamdulillah, We are three days gone … ENERGYYYYY!! AFUA is such a strong woman. We are so proud of you girl Fellow Ghanaians, @guinnessworldrecords need to be tagged at least a thousand times a day. Letsss goooo.”

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to the video

Many Ghanaians have reacted to Habiba Sinare’s generosity, below are some of the reactions captured by yen.com.gh

@amakyeethel's reacted:

This lady ankasa is naturally a nice person may God bless u

@akosuaa20's reacted:

Aaaaaaaw this is love

@mrs_elorm_gyekye reacted:

Wow God bless her

@glorubies reacted:

All I see is pure love ❤️ . God bless her and her family

Ghanaian Actress Habiba Sinare Allegedly Sues Blogger For GH¢5 Million

However, yen.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare had allegedly sued a blogger called Saajida Shiraz for defamation of character. Details of the suit was shared by popular blogger Zionfelix and the writ was filed on April 13, 2023.

