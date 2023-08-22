Nana Tea, a Ghanaian social media star, warmed the heart of a needy woman with a GH¢160,00 gift and a KFC treat

The mother of six, who was selling in the rain when the duo met, admitted she wouldn't be able to meet the needs of her children if she had a day off

The moment Nana Tea relieved the woman of her day's struggle with the monetary gift moved netizens

Ghanaian social media star, Nana Tea, delighted the heart of a struggling mum of six with a monetary gift of GH¢160 and a treat from KFC.

Nana Tea, also a philanthropist, chanced on the woman while she was selling groundnuts in traffic. It was raining at the time the pair had their first-ever encounter.

Nana Tea gifts mum selling groundnuts in rain GH¢160. Photo credit: Nänä Teä.

Woman's daily sales

When quizzed about how much she earns from selling her wares daily, the woman stated that she earns GH¢60.

"I have to sell in the rain because if I don't, our children won't eat," she said in response to why she didn't wait for the rains to end.

Nana Tea relieved the woman of her day's struggles by gifting her GH¢160 to take the day off. Later, the generous philanthropist gave her a KFC treat.

''She fell and broke her knee, but that didn't stop her from using it to sell. Sacrifice. Wow. I salute every hardworking woman out there,'' Nana Tea posted on his socials.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Nana Tea

After the video highlighting the generous deed emerged, people showered the social media star with encomiums.

Minister Akorfa music commented:

KFC must award you o. You are marketing them, paaa. Because of you, everybody is craving KFC.

Nänä Teä replied:

Hahaha, yes oo are you craving one now?

Nurses Hub said:

Aww, I felt so emotional, like crying. Despite the pain, she still walks around selling. She's beautiful; God richly bless you, Nana Tea.

Vivian Ayertey posted:

You are doing well.

Okymanba Nana Broni commented:

More blessings, bro.

Nha Nah Eyesha said:

Everything was GHc60? Wow. We need to be doing this once in a while.

Nänä Teä replied:

Nha Nah Eyesha, yes oo I was expecting a huge amount, so I was shocked to hear that.

Kabutey Tei commented:

Thank you for the smile you put on her face. It's an endless one.

