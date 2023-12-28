Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon has arguably become the biggest event on this year's Detty December calendar

One superfan of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was spotted cooking at the Akwaaba village where the event has been staged

Her efforts have garnered significant traction as a BBC rep from Ghana interacts with her

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian woman set to become the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon is on course having started her quest in Accra on December 24th 2023.

She has currently surpassed the 105-hour target achieved by the previous record holder and is looking to achieve a personal best of 120 hours.

Fans across Ghana have dedicated themselves to her cause throughout the entire journey and this superfan is no exception.

Woman cooks Jollof at Afua's sing-a-thon Photo source:Facebook/TheKomlaAdom, Facebook/AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Woman carries along ingredients and cooking appliances to Afua's sing-a-thon

In a video shared by Komla Adom, a BBC rep from Ghana, a middle-aged Ghanaian woman was spotted cooking while standing at the Akwaaba village where Afua's attempt has been staged.

The woman seems to have attended the event with her own ingredients and cooking appliances including a portable gas cooker.

The video which has made rounds online speaks to the undying dedication Ghanaians have accorded Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she journeys on to become a new world record holder.

Ghanaians react to video of superfan cooking Jollof at Afua's sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the video of the lady cooking Jollof at Akwaaba village.

Beatrice Spio Garbrah wrote:

She needs to be in the Guinness Book of Records too hahahah

Pascaline Ameyo Adadevoh said:

It's the whole she created in the jollof to put in the cabbage for me

Cecil Okoe remarked:

Charley the love and commitment Ghanaians gave this thing is maaaaaaaad mherrrrn. Herh

