Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian lady seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon has ended her attempt

Asantewaa concluded her sing-a-thon on Friday, December 29, 2023, after doing 126 hours, 52 minutes of singing over five days

Asantewaa was still full of smiles and energy as she addressed the crowd gathered at the Akwaaba Village

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum's singing marathon has come to a close after almost 127 hours of her performing.

Afua Asantewaa, a media personality and events organiser, set out on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to break the sing-a-thon record currently held by India's Sunil Waghmare.

Waghmare's record was set in Nagpur in India with him singing from March 3-7 in 2012 but may be broken by the Ghanaian.

Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon has officially ended Photo source: @kobby.kyei, @afuaasantewaasingathon

Afua Asantewaa did 126 hours, 52 minutes

While Asantewaa surpassed Waghmare's 105 hours on Thursday morning, she did not stop. She continued singing into the morning of Friday, December 29, in order to makeup for lost time.

But at about 6:52am, the medical team behind Asantewaa's sing-a-thon pulled the brakes on her

Addressing the crowd gathered at the Akwaaba Village, Asantewaa expressed gratitude to those who supported her.

“At a point, I kept asking which day it was, and I finally got to know that today is Friday. On behalf of my family, team, volunteers, the media, and Ghana Tourism Authority, I would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in this attempt; it has been a smooth journey and a very successful one,” she noted.

