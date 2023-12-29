Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's team has responded to Nigerian TikToker Jazmine Sings, who accused Asantewaa of greed and jealousy

The team said they remained focused while their project was ongoing and chose not to be distracted by negativity

Asantewaa's brother, Afra the Voice, clarified that the Guinness World Record didn't recognise Jazmine Sings

The team coordinating Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's singathon has reacted to her accusations of greed and jealousy by Nigeria's Jazmine sings.

In an interview, after Asantewaa ended her quest to become the record holder for the longest singing marathon held by an individual, some of the coordinators said that they decided to remain focused no matter what.

The Public Relations Manager of the singathon, Abigail Awuni, said they decided not to pay attention to any distractions or share any adverse developments to deter them from their goal.

A collage of Asantewaa and Jazmine sings Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon @jazminesing_ Source: Instagram

“We haven’t seen anything. We are focused on our project. So, if you see it that’s fine.”

Furthermore, Asantewaa's brother, Afra the voice, said they were not bothered about Jazmine singing because the Guinness World Record did not recognise her.

“She was not even recognised with Guinness so when people were calling asking she has done this number of hours. We were like they don’t even know her so let’s forget about her and focus on what Asantewaa is doing. So some of us were able to reply to some comments to make people know that it’s not a competition with her. It’s an attempt to break a record.”

Jazmine Sings Fumes At Asantewaa For Taking Her Shine

Earlier, Nigerian TikToker Jazmine Sing expressed anger and predicted failure for Afua Asantewaa in her attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon.

In a viral video, Jazmine did not mention Afua directly but insinuated that despite prayers and fasting, Afua would not succeed in achieving the Guinness World Record.

Jazmine claimed to have been the first to apply for the record, accusing Afua of greed and jealousy for attempting the same challenge.

Afua's Loyal Hubby Stands Alone In Early Hours To Support Her World Record Singing Marathon Attempt

In another story, Afua Asantewa's husband has steadfastly supported her world record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual since December 24, 2023.

Regardless of crowd size, he stood by her side, holding a placard with encouraging words.

The couple's dedication to each other garnered praise, while Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon showcased her talent and style, as well as highlighted by her chic African print dresses.

