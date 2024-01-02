Celebrated musician Kwabena Kwabena travelled from Accra to Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours

He was all smiles as he interacted with Faila behind the glass barrier and also grabbed the microphone to share some inspiring words

The video melted many hearts as Ghanaians applauded the singer for setting an example for Ghanaian musicians as the majority of them live in Accra

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has rallied behind Faila Abdul Razak as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cook-a-thon.

Kwabena Kwabena supports Faila Abdul Razak at her GWR cook-a-thon

Kwabena Kwabena travelled from Accra to Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian Chef attempting to break the GWR for the longest cook-a-thon, a record that is being held by Irish Chef Chef Alan Fisher.

In the video, the Afraid To Lose You crooner arrived with his team at the cook-a-thon venue as he smiled in awe at Faila Abdul Razak's bravery.

He also interacted with her behind the glass barrier before giving a brief speech as he shared words of motivation with her in the presence of a large crowd amidst cheers.

Video of Kwabena Kwabena supporting Faila Abdul Razak at her cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Ghanaians react to the video of Kwabena Kwabena travelling to Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak

The video of Kwabena Kwabena supporting Faila Abdul Razak at her ongoing cook-a-thon has melted many hearts. Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:

swanzi___jr said:

Now This Is In Tamale Right? Let's See The Numbers That Show Up, Singathon Was In Accra, So You People Flooded The Place, Kindly Do Same Here!

nicholas.mensah.7549 said:

This is so beautiful...... I think Ghanaians must put up same energy for this girl too..... KKB has done his part.....

mrconphy said:

I love this. Because I was saying, if this should move out of Accra, would they do the same?

nhyiraba_hairproducts_wigtools said:

Well done Kwabena

_ghnelle said:

I love what I’m seeing. Gh way to go

iamkelvinsena said:

I’m having goosebumps all over. @kbkbmuzic you’ve done well. When is the next flight to tamale ? I need to be there as well

mamaga_aqo5a said:

Our musicians should seize the opportunity to bridge the south-north music gap.Thank you @kbkbmuzic legend you are

"Support me like you've supported others": Ghanaian lady starting cook-a-thon on Jan 1

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian restaurateur Failatu Abdul-Razak is set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, challenging Ireland's Chef Alan Fisher's record of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

In a circulated interview, Failatu sought nationwide support, echoing gratitude for the backing she had received.

The video was released at a time when Afua Asantewaa was on day four of attempting the longest singing marathon, adding to the excitement of Ghana's record-breaking endeavours.

