Afua Asantewaa Aduonum dropped a heartfelt message for Faila Abdul Razak as she embarked on her Guinness World Record (GWR) breaking attempt for the longest cook-a-thon

The message comes after Afua Asantewaa recently completed her GWR attempt for the longest sing-a-thon

Many joined Afua Asantewaa in wishing Faila all the best as she aimed to break the record of Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes

Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who recently completed her attempt for the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon, has sent a heartfelt message to Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak as she also attempts to break the record for the longest cook-a-thon.

Faila Abdul Razak and Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in photos. Image Credit: @failaabdulrazak and @afuaasantewaasingathon

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum rallies behind Faila Abdul Razak

Taking to her Instagram page, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum wrote a touching message to Faila Abdul Razak together with a beautiful picture of her.

In the message, the ace broadcaster wished the renowned chef strength as she attempted to break the cook-a-thon record of Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Mrs Aduonum further stated that she was behind her. Below is the message:

I wish for you all the strength and resilience in your attempt to break this cook-a-thon record. I am behind you, Ghana is behind you. @failaabdulrazak

Faila Abdul Razak replies Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Responding to Afua Asantewaa's message in the comment section, Faila Abdul Razak wrote:

Thank you sis. Together we’ll make this happen for

Afua Asantewaa supports Faila with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa's touching message to Faila Abdul Razak

Many Ghanaians wished Faila Abdul Razak all the best as they cheered her on in the comment section of the post. Others also applauded her and Afua Asantewaa for making the country proud.

__omar_sterling1 said:

Another one ❤️❤️ Go Ghana Go Girls

mrjamesreinhold said:

Another champion in the making. 2023/2024 is a year of strong willed women in Ghana. The power of a woman. First Guinness World attempts in Ghana all done by women. Congratulations to you both

kaysammy96 said:

United as one nation we can conquer the world

fafasbreakfastgh said:

The power of a united front is always unshakable ❤️❤️❤️ .. this is US! We go for GOLD

iam_derrick_adutwum said:

You are already a winner

blakofe said:

Strength in unity. Beautiful. Good luck Faila.

