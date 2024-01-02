Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo travelled from Kumasi to Tamale to rally behind Faila Abdul Razak as she attempted to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cook-a-thon

He advised all Ghanaians to make it a point to travel to Tamale to support the Ghanaian Chef despite the distance, and he also applauded her for her bravery in embarking on this attempt since it is not easy

The video touched many hearts, while others criticised him for his poor English

Yaw Dabo at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon.

Source: Twitter

Yaw Dabo supports Faila Abdul Razak's GWR attempt

Yaw Dabo arrived with his team at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak as she attempted to break the record for the longest cook-a-thon.

The Kumawood actor was elated to see the Ghanaian Chef cooking as he waved at her and cheered her on while standing behind the glass room.

Amidst cheers, he gave a speech to encourage everyone to support her and noted that he knows how to cook but cooking even for five hours is not an easy task.

"Our sister is doing this marvellous job. Cooking is not easy. Let's appreciate what our sister is doing," he said.

Yaw Dabo further stated that everyone from the 16 regions has to travel to Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak just as they did for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in Accra when she attempted to break the GWR for the longest sing-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to the video of Yaw Dabo supporting Faila Abdul Razak at her cook-a-thon

Below are some of the reactions to the video from Ghanaians about Yaw Dabo travelling to Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak:

@ThingsEbi said:

But on the contrary, I didn't see any top musician from Tamale or the North touching down in Accra to support Asantewaa in her sing-a-thon. I stand to be corrected though so why are they making it seem the country is divided if they are not supported?

@obedekahransfo2 said:

The weather is not good, so I will speak Twi

Source: YEN.com.gh